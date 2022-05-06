Kremlin: Military operation in Ukraine is going 'according to plan'

Contrary to many experts' assessments, the Kremlin has expressed satisfaction with the performance of its own military in Ukraine more than 10 weeks after the start of the war.



"The operation is going according to plan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Friday, according to the Interfax agency.



The invasion of the neighbouring country, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, is officially described in Moscow only as a "special military operation."



International observers, on the other hand, believe that the Kremlin would have liked to celebrate, among other things, the complete conquest of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk on "Victory Day" on May 9. This seems increasingly unrealistic given the faltering advance of the Russian troops.



What Putin will announce for the further course of the war at the traditional military parade on the 77th anniversary of the victory over Hitler's Germany on Monday is therefore eagerly awaited.



Speculation that Putin might order a general mobilization in Russia was already denied by the Kremlin this week.

