News
World
Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers
Germany to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled howitzers
Published May 06,2022
Subscribe
Germany has reached an agreement to supply Ukraine with seven self-propelled armoured howitzers, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said while in Sliac, Slovakia, on Friday.
Training is also to be offered by Germany on the Panzerhaubitzen 2000 artillery system, which features a cannon mounted on a tracked vehicle and resembles a tank.
With standard ammunition, the howitzer reaches firing distances of 30 kilometres; with range-enhanced ammunition, its firing range can be as far as 40 kilometres, according to the German military.
Analysts say that Ukrainian forces could use the howitzers in conjunction with reconnaissance to achieve significant impact hits at longer ranges against the invading Russians.
Lambrecht announced the pledge, which comes on top of an earlier promise to send heavy weapons, while visiting German soldiers deployed to help NATO reinforce its eastern flank in Slovakia.
The German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been repeatedly accused by the leadership in Kiev of not doing enough to help defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
But under increasing pressure from both from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and politicians at home, Scholz's government reversed course in April and pledged to export German-made Gepard armoured anti-aircraft vehicles - also known as the Cheetah system - to Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky spoke by telephone on Thursday to settle a diplomatic spat following Ukraine's blocking of a proposed visit by Steinmeier to Ukraine in mid-April.
However, it remains to be seen whether the promise of the howitzers will finally put an end to the simmering tensions between Berlin and Kiev.
Shortly before Berlin pledged to supply Ukraine with howitzers, Kiev's ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk accused the German government of telling "fairy tales" about arms deliveries instead of offering his country concrete assistance.
Melnyk also told German public radio that he saw no reason to apologize to Chancellor Scholz for calling him an "insulted liver sausage" in the dispute over Steinmeier being snubbed. "It's not about whether you feel insulted or not, it's about whether you help us not to lose in this war and save lives," Melnyk said.
Those in favour of Berlin supplying heavier armaments to Kiev point out that Europe's future order could be at stake in the current conflict, making a Russian victory something that must be avoided at all costs.
Others caution that Germany risks being drawn into the war if it continues to supply such heavy weaponry.
When exactly Ukraine will receive the howitzers remains unclear. The German Defence Ministry stated that they could be delivered as soon as the overhaul of the Bundeswehr's equipment was completed. The training of Ukrainian soldiers is likely to begin next week, however, and is expected to last about 40 days.