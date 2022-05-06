French Socialists, Left Party to team up ahead of parliamentary vote

France's Socialists have negotiated a deal with the Left Party (LFI) to run together in June's parliamentary elections, part of an alliance that could threaten newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in the National Assembly.



The Socialists' party leadership approved the agreement in a vote late Thursday, the party announced.



One issue that was controversial is the Eurosceptic stance of the Left Party. The agreement states that certain EU rules would no longer be respected or adhered to if that was the will of the French electorate. On the Ukraine conflict, it says "common ways and means" would be explored to restore peace and the integrity of state borders.



The Communists and the Greens already said they want to work with the Socialists and the Left Party. They aim to win a left-wing majority in the National Assembly and, thus, significantly limit the power of Macron, who represents a more moderate and economically liberal political philosophy.



The French lower house is elected according to the majority voting system, with deputies elected by a majority of voters in a single constituency, in two rounds if required. Smaller parties usually have little chance of winning constituencies on their own under this system.



The merger of France's fragmented left could be dangerous for Macron. The head of state needs a majority in parliament to implement his plans. If another bloc were to win a majority, Macron would effectively be forced to appoint a prime minister from within its ranks.



According to the agreements of the leftist alliance, Jean-Luc Mélenchon - who came third in the presidential election - would become prime minister if they win the election.