Death toll in China building collapse at 53 as rescue efforts end

The death toll in a building collapse in central China has risen to 53, the country's official news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.



A six-storey residential and commercial building collapsed in the central metropolis of Changsha a week ago. At the time, no casualty figures were disclosed.



After the rescue work was completed, Xinhua announced on Friday that 10 people were pulled from the rubble alive since the collapse.



Officials said it was partially an illegal construction project.



The police arrested the owner of the building and several people involved in the design and construction.



The edifice housed a hotel, a restaurant and several apartments, among other things.



Due to widespread corruption and the lack of checks on safety standards, buildings collapses are not uncommon in China, especially in rural provinces.