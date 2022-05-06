China vows to adhere to dynamic 'zero-COVID policy'

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country that has impacted the economic growth, China said it will "unswervingly adhere" to the dynamic "zero-COVID policy" to stem the further spread.

After a special pandemic review meeting, the country's top political leadership, led by President Xi Jinping, said China has since March "withstood the most challenging COVID-19 control test since the anti-epidemic battle of Wuhan, and has secured progress with nationwide concerted efforts."

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Wuhan city in December 2019 from where it spread across the world.

"As the pandemic is still raging across the world and the coronavirus keeps mutating, there is a great deal of uncertainty concerning how the pandemic will develop," the Chinese leadership noted in a statement after the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held on Thursday evening.

It said China "will surely win the war against COVID-19 with its scientific and effective epidemic control policy that will stand the test of time."

"Relaxation will undoubtedly lead to massive numbers of infections, critical cases and deaths, seriously impacting economic and social development and people's lives and health," the statement added.

China is witnessing a resurgence of the COVID-19 across the country with economic hub Shanghai the worst hit which has in past few days shown signs of progress in the battle against the pandemic.

The city of 27 million imposed a severe lockdown and held several rounds of mass testing to arrest the spread of the deadly infection. It reported over 600,000 cases since March.

Many cases have also been reported in the capital Beijing which has imposed severe measures to halt the spread of the infection.

In a statement on Friday, China's National Health Commission said the country on average reported 5,800 new daily infections from April 30 to May 5.

However, it said the epidemic prevention and control situation "has stabilized, with 21 provinces now classified as low-risk areas."

The commission said China reported 374 new cases a day earlier besides 4,340 new asymptomatic cases.

In total, China has reported 218,945 confirmed cases since the outbreak in December 2019, including 5,153 deaths.

The Politburo meeting said the COVID-19 control is at a "crucial stage", urging the CPC committees and governments at all levels "to remain confident and promote the spirit of struggle to build a strong defense against the pandemic."

To deal with such outbreaks, the Chinese leadership also highlighted the need to "strengthen capacity building, improving response measures in a timely manner, and accelerating research on virus mutation and the prevention of mutation."