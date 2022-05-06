News World Amnesty documents over 60 possible war crimes around Kyiv

Labelling the move by Amnesty as "historic," secretary general Agnès Callamard made a presentation in Kyiv documenting the allegations. Amnesty believes more than 40 civilians were killed by airstrikes in Borodyanka and there were 22 cases of unlawful killings in and around Bucha.

DPA WORLD Published May 06,2022