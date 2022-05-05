Voters head to polls in local elections across the UK

Voters headed to the polls early Thursday to have their say in a host of local elections across the United Kingdom.



The Conservatives will find out in the coming days as votes are tallied whether they will be made to pay the price for the so-called Partygate saga in Downing Street, which has seen Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breaking coronavirus laws.



Oliver Dowden, the Tory Party chairman, looked to emphasise to the electorate the local choice they are making amid reports that some candidates had attempted to distance themselves from Westminster during campaigning.



In a statement to mark polls opening at 7am, Dowden said: "The elections today are about one thing: who do you want running your council?"



"The choice couldn't be starker - between Conservatives who keep council tax down and offer good services, or the opposition parties who waste money on political games and vanity projects."



Johnson, during a visit to Southampton Airport on the last day before polls opened, stressed that he was "absolutely confident'' he had the ``right agenda for the country."



Tory supporters are likely to anxiously be watching out for results in true-blue London local authorities such as Wandsworth - under Conservative control for the past 44 years - Westminster and Barnet where pollsters YouGov believe Labour could cause an upset.



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his election rallying call to highlight what he termed the "constant drip-drip of sleaze and scandal" in Mr Johnson's administration.



As well as Partygate, the Tories have been hit with a string of controversies, including former Wakefield MP Imran Nasir Ahmad Khan being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy and veteran MP Neil Parish quitting after admitting he watched pornography in the Commons.



In England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils will be standing for election in major cities including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and all 32 London boroughs.



All 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 in Wales will also be holding elections, with polls closing at 10pm.



Meanwhile, tensions were high in Northern Ireland, where voters are called upon to select 90 Members of the Legislative Assembly across 18 constituencies.



Opinion polls have suggested Sinn Fein is likely to top the poll, and the Alliance Party is tipped to have a surge in support.