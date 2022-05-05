US: Russia has already lost the Ukraine war

Russia could not reach the objective it initially had and thus has already lost the war, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday in a daily press update.

Underlining that they are strengthening Ukraine's hand at the negotiating table with the defense support they are giving from the begginning, Psaki said that the definition of "success" is going to depend on Ukraine.

"But what I think is important to know and not lose sight of is how Russians define it (success). And they have already lost, by their definition. They have not taken over Ukraine. President Putin is not going to be marching down the streets of Kyiv. They will not own the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country. They've not divided NATO," she explained.