Ukraine war is as bad as World War II, Zelensky tells Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the people of Denmark to remember the Nazi occupation, and how they were freed when the Nazis lost World War II, in comments at events held in Copenhagen and Aarhus.



At the time, the world celebrated and hoped that that cruel war would be the last, Zelensky said as he joined the events by video. However, war has returned with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he said was a war just as cruel as the one commemorated every May.



Nearly 1,000 missiles have been used against Ukrainians, most targeting civilian facilities such as kindergartens, schools and universities, he said. "The occupiers have already killed 220 children, and we don't know the situation on the occupied territories," he said.



"The Russian state is not ready to stop the war. They are dreaming about conquering Ukraine and other European countries. They are still dreaming that freedom in Europe shall disappear," he said.



Danes mark their liberation from German occupation on May 4, recalling that date in 1945 when they heard that German troops had surrendered in Denmark in a radio announcement.



Many people joined the commemorative events that were held in Denmark's two largest cities, carrying torches and showing solidarity with Ukraine.