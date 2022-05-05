Orthodox Christian Gagauz Turks take part in Ukraine’s war efforts

Orthodox Christian Gagauz Turks in Ukraine are taking part in the war efforts to defend their country's freedom and territorial integrity.

Ukraine is home to around 40,000 Gagauz Turks.

The head of the Ukrainian Gagauz Association, Vasiliy Kelioglo, told Anadolu Agency that the country's Gagauz population is mostly concentrated in Kyiv, Odessa and Zaporizhzhia provinces.

Turkiye has been providing support to the Gagauz community in the country in many ways, he said.

"For instance, we were able to print books in our language thanks to Turkiye's aid," said Kelioglo.

He added that he was able to take his family out of Kyiv to a safer location.

"And I am part of the Territorial Defense Forces, as I wanted to serve my country and armed forces," Kelioglo said.

"While my country is fighting for its survival, I couldn't have stayed idle."

Nikolai, who did not want to share his last name for security reasons, said he has been in the Ukrainian army since 2014 and took part in some battles against Russian forces since then.

"We are now preparing to be deployed in the eastern part of the country," he said.

"Our country came under an unjust attack and my compatriots are killed every day. This is why I serve in the armed forces."

He maintained that their motivation is higher than that of Russian soldiers as they are defending their homeland.

Another Gagauz Turk, Ivan Kapsamun, on the other hand, serves Ukraine by working at the daily Den (Day) and writes political analyses.

"Even though I initially considered enlisting in the army, I eventually made my contribution to my country by continuing to do what I do best," he said.

"I am fighting the disinformation campaign that is being carried out against my country," Kapsamun noted.

At least 3,238 civilians have been killed and 3,397 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.6 million people have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.