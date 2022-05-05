Newly re-elected Macron to meet Scholz in Berlin on Monday

France's newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron plans to travel to Berlin on Monday for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



For Macron, it will be the first trip abroad after his inauguration into his second term at the weekend, the Élysée Palace announced on Thursday.



His choice of Berlin as his first destination once again showed the importance of the Franco-German relationship. The two countries are a driving force of European Union policy and the biggest economies in the eurozone.



The Social Democrat politician Scholz and the centrist Macron want to exchange views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and European sovereignty, among other things.



The talks are also expected to focus on defence and energy issues. Other international topics such as the European Union's relationship with China or the situation in the Sahel are also on the agenda.