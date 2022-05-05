HUNDREDS EVACUATED FROM UKRAINES MARIUPOL, HOPE FOR MORE RESCUES

Hundreds more people were rescued from the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday.



Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said it was "another small victory" as she announced that 344 women, children, and elderly people were brought safely to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhia.



Vereshchuk thanked UN workers and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their support in the operation. The UN confirmed more than 300 civilians were receiving humanitarian assistance in Zaporizhia.



"Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much- needed psychological support," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.



The UN said its work to guarantee safe passage for civilians would continue.



On Tuesday, 156 people were rescued from Mariupol, a key port city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast.



There was no information on how many of the evacuees were from the Azovstal steelworks, the last Ukrainian defensive post in Mariupol. There are still an estimated 200 civilians there.



Despite the assurances from Moscow of a ceasefire around the steelworks and the withdrawal of its troops to a safe distance, Ukraine reported new attacks on the site Wednesday.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday that Russian soldiers had stormed the site, and insisted they were just suppressing fire from Ukrainian troops.



However, the commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment Denys Prokopenko said later on Telegram that Russian soldiers were entering the works for the second day running, though the Ukrainian fighters still do not intend to give up, he said.



The Russian army has also announced ceasefires in fighting around Azovstal for Thursday, Friday and Saturday so civilians can leave.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message late Wednesday that Kiev would stick to the agreed ceasefire and that he hoped more people could be rescued.



Meanwhile Russia's presidential deputy chief of staff Sergey Kiriyenko visited Mariupol, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, calling the high-ranking Kremlin official's presence a signal that "Russia has returned here forever."



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had earlier spoken of further territorial gains in Luhansk and Donetsk, but gave no details.



Shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow recognized Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared themselves republics in 2014, as independent from Ukraine.



Ukrainian authorities said at least two civilians were killed in Donetsk as a result of fighting with Russian troops. Another 11 were injured, the regional administration announced on Telegram.



On Wednesday evening, an air alert was in effect throughout government-controlled areas for an extended period of time. Russia reported 77 airstrikes on Ukraine during the day, saying its forces had killed up to 310 Ukrainian fighters.



State rail operator Ukrainian Railways said late Wednesday that Russian attacks had severely disrupted train services, with delays of up to 12 hours on around 20 long-distance trains.



The Kremlin had earlier said targeted Ukraine's railway infrastructure with long-range missiles.



Most of the information about attacks on the ground cannot be independently verified.



Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, a move that has prompted widespread condemnation internationally and withering sanctions.



The EU on Wednesday announced proposals for a ban on Russian oil imports.



US President Joe Biden said that he would consider imposing more sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. "We're always open to additional sanctions. And I've been in consultation. I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he said.



Russia insists that it is on a mission to protect ethnic Russians inside Ukraine and says it seeks to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.