French president, Indian premier discuss ongoing international crises

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed ongoing crises around the globe as well as their bilateral strategic partnership and food security issues.

"Tonight, with @NarendraModi, we discussed the different ongoing international crises as well as our strategic partnership," Macron said on Twitter, referring to the meeting with Modi, which started at 7 p.m. local time at the Elysee Palace in the capital Paris.

"We also talked about food security issues and the FARM initiative, in which India will play a key role," the French president added.

Modi also wrote on Twitter, saying: "Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas."

"Delighted, as always, to meet my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues.

"India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors," said Modi.

Describing his visit to the French capital as "a fruitful one," the Indian premier said that "President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality."

Modi has visited Paris three times since 2017.