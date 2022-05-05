China launches 8 more satellites

China on Thursday sent at least eight new satellites into space aboard a 2D rocket.

Using the home-built Long March-2D rocket, one Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C and seven Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites were launched into space from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi province.

According to state-run Xinhua News, the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C has wide coverage and will be used to "provide commercial remote sensing data services for sectors such as land resource, mineral exploration, and smart city construction."

It was the 419th flight mission of the Long March rocket series which is indigenously built by Chinese scientists and used for most of the country's space launches as China progresses to complete its own space station.

Early this week, China's President Xi Jinping urged the youth to take up aerospace careers "to contribute more to China's realization of greater self-reliance in aerospace science and technology."

Referring to China's space industry expansion from the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, Chang'e lunar probes, Tianwen-1 Mars probe, Xihe solar exploration satellite to the Tiangong space station, Xi said: "A large number of young people in the sector have taken the lead and shouldered important responsibilities, demonstrating the enterprising spirit of Chinese youth of the new era."

"Making China stronger in the aerospace sector requires continuous efforts across generations," Xi added.