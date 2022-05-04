Ukraine does not exclude possibility Belarus could join Russian war effort

Kyiv does not rule out the possibility that Moscow could at some point use the armed forces of Russian ally Belarus in the war against Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Service said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the Belarusian armed forces began large-scale drills, spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said: "We do not rule out that the Russian Federation could at some point use the territory of Belarus, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, against Ukraine. Therefore, we are ready."