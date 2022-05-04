Russia to see any Western transports carrying weapons into Ukraine as legitimate targets

The Russian defense minister has warned that Moscow will see any Western transports carrying weapons into Ukraine as legitimate targets.



Sergei Shoigu 's statement Wednesday comes as the U.S. and other Western allies have increased shipments of weapons to Ukraine.



Speaking at a meeting with top military officials, Shoigu denounced the West for "stuffing Ukraine with weapons."



"Any NATO transports carrying weapons or resources for the Ukrainian military that arrives in the country's territory will be seen by us as a legitimate target to be destroyed," he said.



The Russian military has repeatedly reported strikes on Ukrainian depots containing Western weapons. Striking Western transports delivering them would mark a significant escalation in the conflict.









