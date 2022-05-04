GERMANYS SCHOLZ VOWS TO KOSOVO: WESTERN BALKANS BELONG IN EUROPE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday gave Kosovo a signal of support for the Balkan country's possible EU membership in the future.



"The Western Balkans belong in Europe," Scholz said after talks with Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Berlin.



He added, however, that an agreement between Kosovo and neighbouring Serbia was necessary for progress.



Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008.



Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to lay claim to the territory. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo as a separate state.



For his part, Kurti emphasized progress in the rule of law in Kosovo and the fight against corruption. He called on the EU to make the visa system easier for Kosovans.



Against the background of the Ukraine war, Kurti stressed that for his country there was no alternative to the EU and NATO.



Without giving details, he referred to the influence of the Kremlin in the region, describing aspects of it as a threat to peace and security.