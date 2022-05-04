EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions over Ukraine war

The European Union 's leader on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in the sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine .

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia 's largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

Von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on the EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

"We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets," von der Leyen said.

The proposals need to be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions "will not be easy."

EU TO BAN THREE RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED BROADCASTERS

The European Union will ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters as part of a sixth sanctions package over Moscow's war in Ukraine , the bloc's chief executive said in a statement.

"They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the European Union , in whatever shape or form, be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg.

She called the TV channels "mouthpieces that amplify (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's lies and propaganda aggressively".

"We should not give them a stage anymore to spread these lies ," she added.

EU CHIEF PROPOSES UKRAINE WAR RECOVERY PLAN

Von der Leyen proposed launching a recovery package for Ukraine to help it rebuild after the war Russia is waging on its neighbour ends.

"This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms," the EU's chief executive told the European Parliament after proposing the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including an oil embargo.