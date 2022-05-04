BULGARIA TO REPAIR UKRAINIAN MILITARY EQUIPMENT, WONT SUPPLY WEAPONS

News
Bulgaria to repair Ukrainian military equipment, won't supply weapons
Published May 04,2022
Bulgaria agreed to a series of requests made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky including repairing military equipment, but will not supply weapons to Kiev, lawmakers decided on Wednesday.
The parliament approved Zelensky's other requests, including exporting Ukrainian grain through the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna, further humanitarian aid and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The Ukraine package was passed by a majority of 200 votes in favour, with only 16 votes against and one abstention, and came about after a compromise with the co-governing Socialists, who oppose providing military support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
Several rallies by people for and against providing military aid to Ukraine were held nearby, with the demonstrators occasionally clashing including at a controversial monument to the Soviet Red Army. Activists tried to cover the monument with Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags but were prevented from doing so by demonstrators who want Bulgaria to remain neutral.