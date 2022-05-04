News World 27 killed in bus accident in western Ukraine

At least 27 people have been killed in a serious road accident involving a tanker truck in western Ukraine.



In the accident, a coach, a minibus and a tanker truck with petrol collided. The driver of the minibus allegedly caused the accident, Ukrainian security expert Anton Herashchenko wrote on Telegram.



At least 12 people were injured, police in the Rivne region said.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned the accident in his evening video address.



The long-distance road between Kiev and Chop had to be completely closed in the village of Sytne in Dubno district.



The scene of the accident is about 100 kilometres from the Polish border.







