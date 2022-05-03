Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day

The Russian military says its artillery has hit over 400 Ukrainian targets during the last day.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the targets included Ukrainian artillery positions, troops strongholds and two fuel depots.

Konashenkov said Russian aircrafts have hit 39 other targets, including concentrations of troops and weapons and two command posts.

He charged that a U.S.-supplied artillery radar, four air defense radars and six ammunition depots were among the targets destroyed with precision-guided weapons over the last day.

Konashenkov's claims couldn't be independently verified.