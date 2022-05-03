News
Man dies after being hit in head by German police officer
Published May 03,2022
State investigators have taken over further inquiries into the death of a man during a police operation in Germany.
Two police officers stopped the 47-year-old man on Monday around noon in the market square in the city of Mannheim in south-west Germany, and when he resisted the inspection he was overpowered by officers, the Baden-Württemberg state office of criminal investigation (LKA) and the Mannheim public prosecutor's office said.
In videos that later circulated online, an officer appeared to hit the man in the head.
The LKA said officers deployed the use of force, but did not elaborate.
The man suddenly collapsed and was resuscitated, but later died in hospital. It was not initially clear why the man suddenly collapsed, and his body was taken for further examination.
The LKA took over the investigations, in particular pertaining to the actions of the officers involved. The police have since stopped commenting on the case.
Around 100 to 150 people gathered on the Mannheim market square on Monday evening, police said. Protesters held signs accusing the police of racially motivated violence.
The LKA tweeted that the deceased man was "NOT a Turkish citizen" in a disclosure intended to "prevent false reports." The man's nationality was not disclosed.
Police said earlier that a doctor from Mannheim's Central Institute of Mental Health had called about the man, who was a patient, and said he needed help. Two officers and the doctor then searched for the man, eventually finding him in the city centre.