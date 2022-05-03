News
World
Johnson admits Britain could have accepted Ukraine refugees faster
Johnson admits Britain could have accepted Ukraine refugees faster
Published May 03,2022
Subscribe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted Britain could have reacted faster in helping Ukrainian refugees amid widespread criticism that families are being delayed in reaching safety.
Boris Johnson said "large numbers" of those fleeing the war are now coming to Britain.
Pressed on why Britain is making it harder for refugees than other European countries in an interview conducted by Susanna Reid on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he defended the government's current efforts.
"Well, we have done a huge amount to help Ukrainian women and children in the area but we're now seeing large numbers come to the UK," he said.
"So far, 86,000 visas have been issued and 27,000 are already here and I want to say, thank you - 27,000 is a lot and it's growing fast and I want to pay tribute to all those who are helping to look after Ukrainians.
"Could we have done it faster? Yes, perhaps we could."
Asked why Britain is not offering visa-free travel to Ukrainians, Johnson said that in a wartime situation, some people might be "pretending" to be refugees.
"It's important to protect the system from those who might want to abuse it," he said.
"It's also important to protect the women and children from coming to somewhere where they're not going to get the welcome that we would want, so that's why the screening and all the work we've done to make sure that we match up people in the right way, and the results are starting to be really excellent, you're seeing large numbers now."
When it was put to him that only a fraction of those who have applied for visas have arrived in Britain, Johnson responded: "Quite a big fraction."
Figures shared with the PA news agency last week, compiled by would-be hosts, show there were at least 800 Ukrainian refugees still waiting for visas after applying within the first two weeks of the scheme opening.