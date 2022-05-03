British PM Johnson tells Ukrainian parliament Ukraine will win war against Russia

Ukraine will defeat Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in an address to the Ukrainian parliament via videolink.



Johnson, who announced a further 300 million pounds ($375 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, said Britain would continue to supply Ukraine.



"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," Johnson said according to a transcript of the address provided by his office.



Johnson said that in its fight against Russia, Ukraine had "exploded the myth of (President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility".



"The so-called irresistible force of Putin's war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," he said.



Johnson, one of Ukraine's most prominent international supporters, announced a new 300 million pound ($375 million) package of military aid to Ukraine, including radar, drones and armored vehicles.



The British leader said Western allies had not done enough to stop Russia after it annexed Crimea and triggered a conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and said Ukraine's allies should not press it to give up territory to make peace.



He said "you are the masters of your fate, and no-one can or should impose anything on Ukrainians. We in the U.K. will be guided by you and we are proud to be your friends."





