Ukraine FM Kuleba slams 'antisemitism' of Russians

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his Russian counterpart's recent remarks about Adolf Hitler and Jews demonstrate "the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites."

In an interview with an Italian news channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including President Volodymry Zelensky, were Jewish. "Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean anything," he said, according to an Italian translation.

"Lavrov could not help hiding the deeply rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites," Kuleba said in a tweet Monday. "His heinous remarks are offensive to President Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people. More broadly, they demonstrate that today's Russia is full of hatred towards other nations."





