Teenage boy killed in fresh Russian strike on Odessa

A teenage boy was killed in a fresh Russian strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa Monday, the southern city's council said on social media.

"As a result of a missile strike in Odessa, a residential building which had five people in it at the time of the attack, was damaged. A 15-year-old boy died," Odessa city council said on Telegram.

A girl was hospitalised, it said but gave no details on the other three people in the building.

The statement came after Ukraine said there was a new strike on Odessa.

"The enemy fired a missile at one of Odessa's infrastructure facilities," regional governor Maxim Marchenko said earlier on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," he said.

Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking city and cultural hub, has seen increased attacks by Moscow in recent weeks.

Late last month, five people were killed, including a three-month-old baby girl, in a Russian strike on the city.

Russia has regrouped its forces to attack Ukraine's south and east, where fighting is heavy.