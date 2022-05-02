Sweden, Hungary to re-open embassy in Kyiv

Sweden will on Wednesday re-open its embassy in Kyiv after it closed temporarily following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.

"Sweden will continue to #StandWithUkraine, and is delighted that @SwedeninUA's diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on the social media platform.

Hungary also has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in Kyiv was already operating.