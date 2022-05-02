London: Significant number of Russian troops no longer combat-capable

Russia has suffered a massive loss of combat strength since its invasion of Ukraine more than nine weeks ago, British military intelligence said on Monday.



At the outset, Moscow deployed more than 120 tactical battalion groups, equivalent to about 65% of its total ground forces, the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit said in its latest update on the war.



London said it is likely that more than a quarter of those Russian units are now unfit for combat. In particular, some elite troops, including paratroopers, have experienced some of the highest attrition rates, it said.



"It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces," the update posted on Twitter said.



For weeks now, the British government has been frequently publishing intelligence assessments on the war. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



