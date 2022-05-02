Germany records no new Covid-19 deaths for first time since September

Germany has not recorded any coronavirus deaths in its daily tally for the first time in more than seven months.



Figures from the Robert Koch Institute for disease control (RKI) released Monday morning for the latest 24-hour period showed no new deaths from or with Covid-19 for the first time since September 21 last year.



Later changes or updates are possible and lower death figures are generally recorded by health authorities on weekends.



German health authorities recorded 4,032 Covid-19 cases to the RKI in the last 24-hour period, but figures fluctuate on certain days of the week, particularly at the weekend, when some states do not report to the RKI.



Germany has counted 24,813,817 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 135,461 deaths since the pandemic began, but the true numbers are likely far higher as many cases are believed to have gone undetected.



Meanwhile, the country's seven-day incidence of infections per 100,000 people has continued to fall, with the RKI reporting the measure at 639.5 on Monday, compared to 790.8 a week earlier and 1,531.5 a month earlier. The latest weekly report is from April 18 to 24.



The incidence does not provide a full picture of infection levels as how often the public are getting tested varies.



