Eight killed in university campus fire in Philippines

Eight people were killed on Monday when a fire broke out at a residential area inside a campus of a state university in the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.



Three people were also injured in the fire that razed over 80 houses at the University of the Philippines' campus in the Manila suburban city of Quezon, the bureau's initial report said.



The fire spread quickly through the houses, which were made from light materials, investigators said.



Authorities were still determining the cause of the fire, but it reportedly started from the bedroom on the second floor of one of the houses.



About 250 families or more than 1,000 individuals were affected by the fire, which caused damage worth an estimated 150,000 pesos (3,000 dollars), the bureau said.



