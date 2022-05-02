Around 23,800 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

Some 23,800 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the country's military said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 194 Russian aircraft, 155 helicopters, 271 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,048 tanks, 2,519 armored vehicles and 459 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

The Russians have also lost 152 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,824 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 80 anti-aircraft systems and eight boats, it added.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.















