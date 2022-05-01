Ukraine fires missiles at Russian-occupied Snake Island

Ukrainian forces say they have launched repeated missile strikes on Russian-occupied Snake Island in the Black Sea.



Several air defence systems and a communications unit were destroyed in the attacks, the southern command of the Ukrainian army said on Sunday.



Forty-two Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in the strikes.



Neither the attack nor the casualties could be independently verified. There has been no report from the Russian side.



Snake Island lies about 35 kilometres off the Ukrainian coast and was captured by Russia at the end of February.



