Erdoğan calls for turning Eid al-Fitr into a giant celebration of brotherhood

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a video message on Sunday, celebrating the Eid al-Fitr.

"I hope that this eid will bring peace and well-being for our country, our nation, the Islamic world, and the whole humanity," he said, congratulating the Eid al-Fitr of the citizens.

"While there is also a sadness of saying farewell to the month of Ramadan, the happiness of reaching the eid that symbolizes all good things belonging to humanity fills the hearts," he said.

"Eids are special days where we strengthen our unity and solidarity and renew our everlasting brotherhood. These special days where our Rab (Master) softens our chests are also important opportunities for making peace and reconciliation."

"On the occasion of the Eid, let's not forget to visit orphans, children of martyrs, as well as our mothers, fathers, relatives ... let's not forget the sick, the needy, the elderly, and the oppressed who took refuge in our country, with whom we share the same homeland," Erdoğan added.

He thanked the security forces who are on duty "for our homeland's protection," and remembered the country's "august martyrs" with grace and "gallant veterans" with gratitude.

Turkey will start celebrating the three-day religious holiday on Monday.

'WE WILL NOT BE TURNED AGAINST EACH OTHER'

Making remarks on the attempts of provocation and creating discord in his country, he emphasized that "We will not fall into these traps, we will not allow anybody to divide us and turn us on each other."

"I want every member of our nation to turn this Eid al-Fitr into a giant celebration of brotherhood, where 85 million people embrace each other regardless of their origin or faith," he added.