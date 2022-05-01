News
World
Thousands of German protesters attend May Day events focused on Ukraine-Russia war
Thousands of German protesters attend May Day events focused on Ukraine-Russia war
Published May 01,2022
Subscribe
Thousands of people attended May Day celebrations throughout Germany, with most focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine alongside the more traditional social issues associated with International Workers' Day.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the war in Ukraine could bring about a global food crisis during his address to a rally held by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) in Dusseldorf on Sunday. "This war will have consequences, consequences all over the world," he predicted.
"Already we have to worry that there are those who will starve, that there are countries that can no longer afford grain for their people, that this whole war situation will also lead to a worldwide hunger crisis," Scholz continued, referring to the fact that Ukraine, one of the world's great bread baskets, is largely unable to export its grain due to the war.
Scholz also promised Ukraine further help.
"We will continue to support Ukraine, with money, with humanitarian aid, but this must also be said: We will support it to be able to defend itself, with arms deliveries, as many other countries in Europe are doing," Scholz pledged, adding a personal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "I call on the Russian president: Let the weapons be silent! Withdraw your troops! Respect the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine!"
Verdi Union leader Frank Werneke for his part warned against an arms race in the wake of the massive rearmament programme recently announced by the German government.
"We don't want a new arms race that comes at the expense of urgent investments in social welfare, education and climate protection," he said in the western city of Mainz.
DGB said ahead of May Day that "in these times of profound change, trade unions stand for solidarity," referring to the challenges of climate change, digitalization and globalization.
Numerous other events took place across Germany, including motorbike and bicycle parades, protests against coronavirus restrictions, and demonstrations and actions by left-wing and radical left groups.
Berlin police were bracing for a large turnout at the Revolutionary May Day rally from Neukölln to Kreuzberg, with 6,000 officers deployed.
More than 3,000 people had come out to join the event by early evening and more were joining them, police said. The windows of a building due to become a police station in Kreuzberg were boarded up in fear of violence from the leftist scene which opposes the plans.
However, many of the events were largely peaceful. Some 10,000 cyclists rode through the affluent Grunewald district calling for redistribution of wealth. One person carried a poster that read "Fair rent instead of profits."
In Hamburg, police said 2,000 demonstrators came to a rally organized under the banner, "We can no longer afford the rich."
Violent clashes broke out at some of the events. In Dortmund, police used pepper spray and batons against demonstrators from the left-wing autonomous scene after protesters attacked officers and tried to break through a barrier, a spokesperson said.
A spokeswoman for Autonomen Antifa 170 complained of police violence and said several participants had been injured.
The demonstrators had assembled to protest against a march of about 220 right-wing extremists. At the time of the clash with the police, that march had not yet begun, said the police spokesperson.
The police instructed the right-wing extremists to roll up numerous flags before the start of their march. Public gatherings that convey a willingness to use violence through paramilitary behaviour are prohibited, the police said.