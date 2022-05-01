Muslim scholar group praises Saudi-Turkish rapprochement

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has hailed rapprochement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, following a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Riyadh.

"The Saudi-Turkish rapprochement is a step in the right direction," IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Erdoğan said he made a successful visit to Saudi Arabia at an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During his two-day visit, the Turkish leader met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on bilateral relations as well as various international and regional issues.

Erdoğan said Ankara and Riyadh agreed on the need to bring together the business people and investors of the two countries.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated in recent years, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.