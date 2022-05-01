Kiev reports deaths in attack on Russian army staff quarters in Izyum

Several people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on the quarters of the Russian army staff in Izyum, according to information released by the government officials in Kiev.



The victims included senior officers, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, reported on Telegram.



Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov is also staying there to command the offensive in the Donbass, according to Ukrainian officials.



The attack in the eastern city was said to have occurred on Saturday. There was no confirmation of the attack from Moscow, or as to whether Gerasimov was staying in the area.



