German leader Olaf Scholz calls pacifism towards war 'outdated'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to continue to support Ukraine with money, aid and also weapons, saying a pacifist approach to the war is "outdated."

Speaking at a May Day rally in Dusseldorf, Scholz said: "I respect all pacifism, I respect all attitudes, but it must seem cynical to a citizen of Ukraine to be told to defend himself against Putin's aggression without weapons."

The German leader also warned that the war would have consequences for food supply, potentially leading "to a worldwide hunger crisis."

Soaring food prices and disruption to supplies coming from Russia and Ukraine have threatened food shortages in countries in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.





