Demonstrators set barricade on fire in Leipzig, police cars damaged

Violent demonstrators set up a barricade in the eastern German city of Leipzig and set it on fire on the eve of May Day.



Emergency services and the fire brigade were deployed to the Connewitz district of Leipzig and extinguished the fire on Saturday night, according to the police.



A police spokesperson said that three police vehicles were damaged. After that, the situation settled down.



An eyewitness said that those involved threw cobblestones and bottles filled with tar at new buildings.



Last year, violent clashes between police and participants marred rallies to mark May Day in multiple German cities, on a day members of the left- and right-wing had rallied crowds to protest everything from societal conditions to coronavirus restrictions.