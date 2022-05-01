Bulgarian president: Risk of pan-European war 'is real'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev warned there is a risk of the war in Ukraine spreading across Europe - and even the world.



"The risk that the war will escalate into a pan-European and even a global (war) is real," Radev said Sunday in a May Day address.



He said explosions are reverberating in the "heart of Europe."



"Our homes, our children, our homeland and nature can fall victim to this escalation," Radev warned.



Considered pro-Russia, Radev went on to say it was "our patriotic duty" not to allow Bulgaria to become involved in the Ukraine war.



He thus stands in opposition to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who wants to send arms deliveries from Bulgaria to Ukraine.



On the issue of military aid to Ukraine, Bulgaria's liberal-socialist coalition of four parties is divided. The Socialists are threatening to leave the government if it is decided to send weapons and ammunition.



The National Assembly in Sofia is to weigh in this Wednesday on possible military aid to Kyiv.

