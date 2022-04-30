News World U.S. public health authority to review Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in June

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review Novavax's vaccine for active immunization against Covid-19 at a meeting scheduled for June 7 the company said in a statement on Friday.



The company noted that the vaccine would be the first protein-based Covid-19 jab to be reviewed by the panel in the U.S.



The committee reviews and evaluates data regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines and related biological products that are intended for use in the prevention, treatment, or diagnosis of human diseases.



Novavax submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization in January 2022 based on the totality of pre-clinical, clinical, and manufacturing-related data provided to the agency.



























