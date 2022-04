Soldiers from United States of America's Army Garrison Italy returned a birthday cake to Meri Mion on Thursday, replacing the one their ancestor U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, could be seen wipping away tears as she was presented with the cake.

Mion was a 13-year-old when Americans came to her nearby village, San Pietrı in Gù.