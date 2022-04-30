Ukraine reports unsuccessful Russian attacks on eastern regions

The Ukrainian General Staff listed new Russian attacks with a focus on eastern Ukraine, but without showing any success for Moscow.



"The fighting continues," it said, in its situation report on Saturday.



Russia continues to mass its troops near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Russian forces are attempting to advance inland in several places, the report said, adding that Ukrainian forces were repelling the attacks.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian units fired at targets with rockets and artillery. The Russian armed forces are partly regrouping and reinforcing their troops, the report said.



In the contested eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, 14 attacks were repelled. The Ukrainian forces destroyed 11 tanks, nine drones and seven artillery systems.



A large part of the fighting has been focused on the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which are in part controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Shortly before the invasion, Putin said he recognized these areas as independent of Kiev. The prevailing belief is that Russia is now focusing its power on claiming chunks of Ukraine's south and east, after failing in its broader offensive.



Meanwhile the situation around the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol remains unclear.



Russian sources say some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are holed up in the bunkers of the industrial zone. According to Ukraine, 1,000 civilians, including children, are waiting there to be rescued.



Kiev and Moscow have agreed to set up a humanitarian corridor for the civilians trapped inside the plant, following mediation by UN Secretary General António Guterres. It remains unclear whether this will be established successfully, however.



