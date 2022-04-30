Serbia presents Chinese air defence system at military show

Serbia has presented for the first time the modern FK-3 air defence system recently procured from China.



"We have recently been able to invest more money and as a result equip our army with up-to-date resources," President Aleksandar Vučić said on Saturday on the sidelines of an air and weapons show at the Batajnica military airport near Belgrade.





The US had warned Serbia that it should not buy the Chinese air defence system.



It can repel aircraft, missiles and drones and is said to be based on the Russian S-300 system. Serbia had already concluded the purchase deal in 2019.





At the beginning of April, China delivered the first components. This caused a stir because at that time the Russian war against Ukraine was already under way.



At the show at the airport, the Serbian military also displayed the Russian Panzir air defence system for the first time. Serbia had already acquired this in 2020.





Under Vučić, the Balkan country has deepened its relations with Russia. In the UN General Assembly, however, Belgrade agreed to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



At the same time, it has so far shown itself unwilling to join the European Union's (EU) sanctions targeting Russia.





Serbia is seeking membership of the EU, but not NATO. However, it does participate in NATO's Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme.



As Vučić further explained at the military show, he is currently negotiating with the NATO country France on the purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets.