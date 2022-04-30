Russia says clearly follows the understanding that nuclear conflict is unacceptable

Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia "clearly follows" the understanding that nuclear conflict is unacceptable, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

Ministry also urged other countries to stick to the logic laid out in the official documents to prevent nuclear war.

Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said all nuclear powers must stick to the logic laid out in official documents aimed at preventing nuclear war.

"Russia clearly follows this understanding," Yermakov was quoted as saying.