Macron says France to 'intensify' military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France would "intensify" its supply of military and humanitarian support following a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky thanked France for "large-scale military shipments that contribute to the Ukrainian resistance," Macron said, adding "that this support will continue to intensify, as will the humanitarian assistance provided by France".

"The mission of French experts contributing to the collection of evidence to fight against impunity and allow the work of international justice concerning crimes committed in the context of the Russian aggression will continue," he said.

The United States, France, the Czech Republic and other allies have provided Kyiv with hundreds of long-range artillery pieces to help it counter Moscow's offensive in the Donbas.

Paris is sending its ultra-modern Caesar canons.

The French presidency said on Saturday that aid to Ukraine amounted to "more than 615 tonnes of equipment, including medical equipment, generators for hospitals, food aid, shelter aid and emergency vehicles".

Newly re-elected Macron said he wanted to "work actively during his second term to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, always maintaining close coordination with its European partners and allies".