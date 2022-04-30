News World Finnish president to present position over NATO debate by May 12

DPA WORLD Published April 30,2022

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö plans to present his position on possible NATO membership for his country by May 12 at the latest, he told the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper on Saturday.



The Finnish parliamentary groups are meeting on May 12, and two days later, the Social Democratic party of Prime Minister Sanna Marin also intends to present its position.



A decision on a possible application for NATO membership will then be made jointly by the president and the government.



Both Niinistö and Marin have not yet revealed their views over the NATO debate, reignited by the war in Ukraine. However, there are many indications that Finland could apply for membership in the coming weeks.



Finland is in close touch with neighbour Sweden as both decide whether or not to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Helsinki that it is very important that the two countries take decisions "in the same direction and in the same time frame."
















