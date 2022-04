Erdoğan discusses bilateral and regional issues with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call on Saturday.

They "addressed steps that would strengthen Turkey-Oman relations and regional matters," according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also "highlighted the importance Turkey attached to enhancing cooperation with Oman in all areas," it added.