Around 23,200 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

Some 23,200 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 190 Russian aircraft, 155 helicopters, 232 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,008 tanks, 2,445 armored vehicles and 436 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

The Russians have also lost 151 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,701 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 77 anti-aircraft systems and eight boats, it added.

At least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,182 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

Some 7.7 million people have been internally displaced, while more than 5.3 million have fled to other countries, data from the UN refugee agency shows.