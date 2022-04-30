Ahead of Labour Day, German trade unionists call for wage increase

Ahead of Labour Day on Sunday, German trade unionists have called for a significant wage increase for workers to compensate for rising inflation.



"For two years we have adopted a responsible wage policy because of the pandemic," IG Metall leader Jörg Hofmann told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Saturday.



"The focus was on successfully securing employment amid the deepest recession in our post-war history. Now our members expect a strong wage increase," he stressed.



Hofmann added that "compensating for inflation cannot be a matter for the trade unions alone. This is also an issue for the state, which must provide relief to ensure that high energy prices can be borne by workers."



The t rade unionist does not see the danger of a wage-price spiral, meaning that rising wages inevitably lead to higher product prices.



On the contrary, "because of the high demand in the process of catching up from the crisis and at the same time partly lower supply due to disrupted supply chains, companies manage to pass on almost all price increases for energy and raw materials to consumers," Hofmann said.



According to preliminary calculations by the Federal Statistical Office, consumer prices in Germany were 7.4% higher in April than in the same month last year.



According to Verdi trade union leader Frank Werneke, the ball is now in the employers' court.



"In the collective bargaining rounds we want to at least compensate for the price increases, if possible also achieve an increase in real wages," he told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.



