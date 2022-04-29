Russia sanctions officials of 4 European countries

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia on Friday slapped sanctions on some officials from Iceland, Norway, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the restrictive measures are imposed because Iceland, Norway, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands joined the EU in anti-Russia sanctions.

"Countermeasures were taken against nine representatives of Iceland, 16 representatives of Norway, three representatives of Greenland, and three representatives of the Faroe Islands," the ministry said.

It added that a number of parliamentarians, members of governments, representatives of business and academic circles, and the media, as well as some public figures who took part in anti-Russian rhetoric, are included in the Russian blacklist.

Russia and the Western countries are engaged in an exchange of sanctions since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24.

According to UN estimates, at least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,180 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war, with the actual figure feared to be much higher.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 8.3 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries.